Lady GaGa has admitted 'A Star is Born' will be a big influence on her upcoming new music.
The 'Poker Face' hitmaker ''learned so very much'' while working with Bradley Cooper on the movie musical and which she wants to continue furthering her knowledge, she's admitted her upcoming songs will be partly inspired by her award-winning performance in the film.
Speaking backstage at the Critics' Choice Awards - where she tied for Best Actress and also won Best Song for 'Shallow' - she told reporters: ''Absolutely, [the film] will influence my future music. But that's not to say I haven't already written some music, so it will be a mixture of both.
''But I've learned so very much and I hope that I will always be a student. I think that that is where you stop being a great artist when you start believing that there's nothing left to learn. There is always something to learn and I always want to be a student and I think that's how you master your craft, by learning and being a sponge.''
However, the 32-year-old star declined to say whether a musical collaboration with her co-star and director is on the cards, insisting any future plans they have together will remain ''in a locked box''.
She said: ''I will always be supportive of him in whatever way he chooses to go, and I feel the same way from him.
''We talk about future films for me, he gives me advice. He's wonderful, but as far as future collaborations, I guess that's going to stay a secret.''
Though she's thinking about her upcoming music, Gaga is also planning to continue acting too.
She said: ''I will definitely continue acting. I love acting. I loved acting on 'American Horror Story' as the Countess for Ryan Murphy, and I loved acting in A Star is Born for Bradley Cooper. It was a tremendous experience, and I want to continue to do more, but I am a bit spoiled. I've had some fantastic directors and fantastic visionaries.''
Earlier in the evening, Gaga grew emotional when she picked up the Best Song honour at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica as she recalled playing 'Shallow' to Bradley for the first time.
Standing with co-writer Anthony Rossomando, she said: ''Thank you for this beautiful award. This means the world to us. I'll never forget when we wrote this song together with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
''I'll never forget playing it for Bradley for the first time and seeing his face light up and then singing it live together, take after take . . . I was mesmerised both as myself and as my character Ally. I was basking in the brilliant transformation of Bradley into Jackson Maine, singing on his stage, and overwhelmed by the storytelling and power in his voice.''
