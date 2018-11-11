Lady GaGa has been ''humbled'' by the people tackling the wildfires in California.

The chart-topping pop star's home has been under threat because of the fires that have already caused so much devastation, and Gaga has taken to Twitter to thank the rescue teams for their bravery and hard work.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I'm so grateful I love you and god bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire. You risk your lives for us, and I'm so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes. #WoolsleyFire (sic)''

Previously, Gaga admitted she didn't know whether her own home would escape the devastation.

She recently said: ''I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. (sic)''

Fellow pop star Liam Payne recently admitted to being worried he will lose his house in the California wildfires.

The 'Polaroid' singer urged those caught up in the area where the blaze has hit to ''stay safe'' and avoid ''unnecessary risks'', and Liam admitted he was upset at the thought his Malibu home could go up in flames because he has so many good ''memories'' of the place.

But Liam also knows things could be even worse.

He tweeted: ''My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don't take unnecessary risks.

''I think I'm about to lose my house and its memories.

''Even worse tragically people have died thoughts and prayers with everyone.

''It's been a tough day, let's hope it gets better. (sic)''