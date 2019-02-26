Following her Oscars win for Best Original Song at the Oscars, Lady GaGa revealed she hopes in the future awards categories will become gender neutral.
Lady GaGa hopes in the future that awards shows will have gender neutral categories.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress picked up the prize for Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from her movie 'A Star is Born' at the Academy Awards on Sunday night (24.02.19) and speaking to assembled media backstage afterwards she called for a future where prizes are not differentiated by a person's sex/
Speaking in the press room she was asked if she would send a message to all her fans in Sydney, Australia, who are currently celebrating Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Thinking about her answer, Gaga responded by saying: ''One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.
''I hope that everyone there in Sydney feels so much joy and celebrates all sexual identities. I also have a true dream in our future, as we evolve as humanity, that these award shows will not be male and female, but that we include everyone.''
Following her comments, Gaga was applauded by her 'Shallow' co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt who were present and the assembled journalists.
In her emotional acceptance speech, Gaga urged people to ''fight'' for their dreams and never give up as she recalled all the ''hard work'' she has put into her career to become a success
The 'Born This Way' hitmaker said: ''If you're at home and sitting on your couch watching this, it is hard work, I've worked hard for a long time, it's not about winning, it's about not giving up.
''If you have a dream, fight for it. It's not about how many times you get rejected or that you fall down or are beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...