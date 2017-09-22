'Million Reasons' hitmaker Lady GaGa has claimed she would rather Madonna tell her she's a ''piece of s**t'' to her face than insult her on TV.
Lady GaGa wishes Madonna would tell her she's a ''piece of s**t'' to her face rather than insulting her on TV.
The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker has slammed the 59-year-old icon for choosing to criticise her through the media, calling Gaga's music ''reductive'', rather than dealing with any friction between them in a face-to-face showdown.
Gaga explained: ''The thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me. No, I do.
''The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I'm Italian and from New York so, like, if I got a problem with somebody, I'm gonna tell you to your face. But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever...
''No no no, like I saw it on f**king TV. Telling me that you think I'm a piece of s**t through the media - it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend: 'My buddy thinks you're hot, here's his...' F**k you! Where's your buddy f**king throwing up against the wall and kissing me?''
Gaga, 31, said that if Madonna has any issues with her or her music, she should have the courage to address the problem head-on.
Speaking in her new Netflix documentary 'Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two', she said: ''I just want Madonna to f**king push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of s**t.''
The feud between Madonna and Gaga dates back to 2012, when the 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker described Gaga's music as ''reductive''.
Prior to that incident, Gaga - a self-confessed fan of Madonna during her teenage years - admitted her hit single 'Born This Way' was influenced by the Madonna track 'Express Yourself'.
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...