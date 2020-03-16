Lady GaGa admitted she hated being single and was ''having a lot of trouble with'' her single status.
Lady GaGa hated being single.
The 'Pokerface' hitmaker admits it was ''hard'' being on her own after a series of failed relationships - which included with former fiancés Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney as well as a short lived romance with sound engineer Dan Horton - and she admits she was ''having a lot of trouble with'' her new status.
Speaking on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, she said: ''It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life ... I was actually having a lot of trouble with it, I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad.''
Last month, Lady Gaga made her romance with new man Michael Polansky Instagram official, sharing her first picture of them together.
In the image, Gaga can be seen sat on Michael's lap, whilst he holds her. But the 'Shallow' singer was yet to confirm her man's name, as no-one was tagged in the image and Gaga didn't name Michael in the caption, which read: ''We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best! (sic)''
The couple were seen kissing on a hotel balcony last month and were also seen holding hands and kissing on New Year's Eve.
A source said at the time: ''[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him.''
According to the insider, prior to their smooch in Sin City, the duo had ''already been seeing each other for weeks''.
These acoustic reprises of songs that appeared on Halestorm's 2018's album 'Vicious' show the band in a whole new light.
'The Bends' was released on this day (March 13th) in 1996.
Deap Lips certainly leans more into Flaming Lips territory than Deap Vally, aside from the vocals. But did it leave much of an impression?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
Slash the cost of gigs with these seven handy tips.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...