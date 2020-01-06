Lady GaGa has insisted she is still making music and is focused on her career.
Lady GaGa has insisted she is still making music.
The 'Joanne' singer insists she is still fully focused on her music career, despite working hard on herself and her mental health as of late.
Speaking during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus arena show in Florida, she said: ''All the time I actively work on myself. If I don't I will sit and I will be in bed all day ... This is a time that's for you to give back to YOU. When you give back to yourself you sit back in a state of gratitude and are able to give back to the people around you. That is how we heal the world ... We're having a self-care conversation but I'm still going to make music, don't worry!''
Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously revealed her future music will be influenced by 'A Star is Born' as she ''learned so very much'' whilst working with her co-star Bradley Cooper on the award-winning movie musical.
She shared: ''Absolutely, [the film] will influence my future music. But that's not to say I haven't already written some music, so it will be a mixture of both. But I've learned so very much and I hope that I will always be a student. I think that that is where you stop being a great artist when you start believing that there's nothing left to learn. There is always something to learn and I always want to be a student and I think that's how you master your craft, by learning and being a sponge ... I will always be supportive of him in whatever way he chooses to go, and I feel the same way from him. We talk about future films for me, he gives me advice. He's wonderful, but as far as future collaborations, I guess that's going to stay a secret.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...