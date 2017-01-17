Lady GaGa has built a tent in her garden to practice for her Super Bowl performance.

The 30-year-old singer is set to take to the stage at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, and in preparation for the annual event she has pitched up a tent ''with a dance floor'' to allow her extra rehearsal time.

The star announced the news of her personal training area on her Instagram account, with a picture of her surrounded by a group of people whilst she kicks her leg in the air.

The blonde beauty captioned the post: ''SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! (sic).''

And the 'Joanne' hitmaker has revealed she has been exercising ''everyday all day'' to ensure she is at the peak of her fitness when she belts out songs during half time.

Alongside a photograph of the singer - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - in the midst of doing her pelvic raises, she wrote: ''Training. Everyday all day #superbowl #halftime (sic).''

And Gaga vowed she ''can't stop'' and ''won't stop'' working hard to achieve her dreams.

She wrote next to a picture of her: ''Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up #halftime (sic).''

Meanwhile, the powerhouse has admitted she has ambitious plans for her show and is desperate to sing ''on the roof'' of the Super Bowl, and discussions are taking place to ensure this can be done ''safely'', although insurance will be ''crazy''.

Speaking previously about her arrangements, an insider said: ''They're writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome.

''Trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy.''