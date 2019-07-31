Lady GaGa has seemed ''happier lately'' amid reports of a new romance.

The 33-year-old singer was recently spotted kissing audio engineer Dan Horton during a romantic brunch in Studio City, California, and friends of the star say she is in a great place following her split from former fiancé Christian Carino in February and starting a new relationship with Dan, 37.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Although she has been very busy, lately she seems happier.''

And witnesses at the brunch said the pair seemed besotted with each other.

One fellow diner said: ''They were kissing as they spoke really close up,'' while another added: ''Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.''

This is the first time the 'Shallow' hitmaker has kissed someone in public since she called off her engagement to Christian earlier this year.

But, although things are heating up between them, Gaga is planning to take things ''slowly'' with Dan, who has worked with the likes of Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, KISS, Lenny Kravitz and JAY-Z, because it's still early days.

Friends of Gaga say she has completely moved on from feeling down after her split with Christian.

A source said: ''All the attention for the movie ['A Star Is Born'] and her split from Christian was a bit much. She escaped to Mexico with friends twice just to get out of Los Angeles. She seemed tired and a bit gloomy.''

Gaga was also reportedly annoyed that people tried to link the breakdown of her 'A Star Is Born' co-star and director Bradley Cooper's relationship with Irina Shayk to her.

The insider explained: ''She wanted to focus on work, but didn't want to deal with any attention that was related to Bradley Cooper. You could tell that she was so sick of the romance speculation.''