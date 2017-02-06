Lady GaGa had her spectacular Super Bowl rooftop abseil planned a month before the show.

The 30-year-old pop superstar wowed crowds on Sunday (05.02.17) night as she took to the stage at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, via the roof - and subsequently insisted she had no last-minute nerves about the eye-catching stunt.

Speaking backstage after the performance, she said: ''I made the decision about a month ago that I was gonna do it and I just stayed solid and went for it.''

The 'Perfect Illusion' hitmaker was so ''proud'' of the performance as she says it proved wrong those who didn't believe in her during the early stages of her career and anyone who felt she and her fans - known as Monsters - were ''weird''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My fans mean everything to me.

''When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird. We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world without beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud.''

Gaga - who shared a video and a photo of her rehearsing backstage dressed in a bubblegum pink football jersey and helmet emblazoned with her name ''Gaga'' on her Instagram account - also revealed she encouraged her dancers by telling them to imagine their skills were controlled by forces out of their reach.

She explained: ''I told them that their talent did not belong to them, that God is the owner of their talent. And that today was about sharing his wisdom with the world.''

Gaga treated fans to renditions of some of her best-selling hits, including 'The Edge of Glory', 'Poker Face' and her LGBTQ anthem 'Born This Way', during her spectacular show.

She also performed a version of 'Telephone' and just the one song from her latest record 'Joanne', 'Million Reasons'.