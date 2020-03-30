Lady GaGa reportedly had ''no idea'' her father was asking the public to pay his restaurant staff.

Joe Germanotta was slammed on social media for asking the public for $50,000 to pay the wages of employees at his New York business Joanne Trattoria, after he revealed on social media he was forced to let 30 of them go due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant owner set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for staff's wages, but he faced criticism from those who pointed out that both he and Gaga - who is part owner of the restaurant - are worth millions.

And following the backlash - which saw Joe take down the GoFundMe page - sources have now said Gaga, 34, was not aware of her father's decision to publicly ask for money.

One insider said: ''She had no idea he was doing that and that idea would have been shot down before he even finished bringing it up - and the worst part is, it's her birthday! Neither she nor [mom] Cynthia would ever let that happen. It was him acting on his own, unfortunately, really bad impulse.''

The source also claimed Joe was simply ''acting on impulse'' and knows his actions were a ''stupid mistake''.

Speaking to Page Six, they added: ''It was a stupid embarrassing mistake. He saw other people getting into the spirit of giving and generosity and somehow thought that applied here. It had more to do with the spirit than a belief that he needed or deserved financial help to pass on to his employees. He was acting on impulse.''

Blogger Perez Hilton was among those to slam Joe for asking for cash, after he pointed out the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker is worth an estimated $275 million.

He tweeted: ''Lady GaGa is worth hundreds of millions of dollars AND is part owner in her family's restaurant.

''Yet her also wealthy father has just taken to Twitter to ask the public to help financially the workers they have stopped paying.''