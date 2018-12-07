Lady GaGa feels ''so grateful'' for her Golden Globe nomination and ''couldn't be more happy'' for her friend and co-star Bradley Cooper's nods.
Lady GaGa is ''so grateful'' for her Golden Globe nomination.
The 32-year-old singer-turned-actress has been shortlisted for Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in 'A Star is Born' - which is also nominated for Best Motion Picture - and she's thrilled that not only has she been recognised, but so has her co-star and director Bradley Cooper, in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Director categories, and her collaborators on 'Shallow, which is up for Best Original Song.
She wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced on Thursday (06.12.18): ''I'm so grateful for all of the nominations for 'A Star Is Born' today! The film has truly been a passion project for everyone involved and we've all become a family.
''I couldn't be more happy to see Bradley recognised for his incredible vision and performance. And for the recognition for my songwriting collaboration with the amazing Mark [Ronson], Anthony [Rossomando] and Andrew [Wyatt] for 'Shallow.' And I can't believe I'm nominated as best actress at the Golden Globes for a film! I am so appreciative of the HFPA's support. Thank you so much (sic)''
Meanwhile, Bradley is equally ''very grateful'' for the recognition his movie has received and is overjoyed his ''dear friend'' and co-star made the shortlist.
He told Entertainment Weekly: ''I am very grateful 'A Star is Born' has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising our film with such abundance.
''I've wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that - to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling.
''A huge congrats to all of this morning's nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...