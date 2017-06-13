Lady GaGa is to have her own Starbucks drink to raise money for charity.

The coffee chain has unveiled four new ''Cups of Kindness'' beverages, which have just launched at select stores in the United States and Canada, where 25 cents from each sold through the next week will be donated to the singer's Born This Way Foundation.

The 'Pokerface' hitmaker said: ''We're healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect.

''Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection. I adore the entire collection and I instantly fell in love with the Matcha Lemonade.''

The New Matcha Lemonade is described as a ''vibrant green drink made with finely ground Teavana matcha green tea, combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink'' whilst the New Violet Drink is made with ''the sweet blackberries and tart hibiscus of Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, swirled together with creamy coconutmilk and ice, creating a refreshing (and violet-hued) sip''.

There is also going to be an Ombré Pink Drink, ''a refreshing beverage that combines light, fruity Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with cool, creamy coconutmilk and a splash of Teavana Shaken Iced Passion Tango Tea and a lime wheel, for a bright burst of hibiscus notes''.

The last beverage - the Pink Drink - is described as ''a light and refreshing beverage that features the sweet strawberry flavors of Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with coconutmilk, and topped with a scoop of strawberries''.

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation raises money for young people to ''supporting their wellness and empower them to create a kinder and braver world''.