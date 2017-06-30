Lady GaGa felt ''intimidated'' filming 'A Star is Born'.

The 31-year-old actress has been cast as Ally in the upcoming musical drama film, and the star has admitted the ''legacy'' of the film , which featured the late Judy Garland in the original 1954 release and Barbra Streisand in the 1976 version, dawned on her ''every single day'' when she was shooting scenes for the production.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, which is slated for release in 2018, she said: ''I was intimidated by the legacy of the film probably every single day. I was always checking myself and going, 'Remember who did this movie. You got to bring it.' But what I would say is ... 'You got to grab your balls and go or you're not going to have a steady hand, so I did a bit of both.'''

Although Gaga felt the pressure to perform well, she believes she had a ''nice balance'' between feeling nervous and having an element of ''insecurity'' with a touch of confidence.

She added: ''I had a nice balance of insecurity and confidence.''

Although the 'Born this Way' hitmaker is no stranger to being in front of the camera, as she portrayed Elizabeth Johnson / The Countess in the American TV show 'American Horror Story: Hotel', her appearance in 'A Star is Born' marks her movie debut.

And Gaga was ''excited'' to finally be involved in a project pitted for the big screen.

She said: ''[It] is a challenge in itself period. I guess I was excited about that. The harder it got, the more excited I got.''

Despite the initial nerves, Gaga - whose full name is Stefani Germanotta - felt ''very healed'' starring in 'A Star is Born' because she could personally relate to her character.

She told E! News: ''I was very healed in this character. There was so much about her in me that is similar and there's some things that are very different. In the movie, 'A Star Is Born', she's not a star when the movie starts and it took me back to a previous time in my life that I miss very much and I was able to connect with that and relive my career through her in a different way.

''Making this film [was] one of-if not the most -- creative experiences of my life.''