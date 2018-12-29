Lady GaGa gave an emotional speech about feeling ''misunderstood'' at the opening show of her Las Vegas residency on Friday (28.12.18).

The 32-year-old singer kicked off her 'Enigma' residency in the Nevada city this week, and performed 'A Star Is Born' song 'Shallow' - which she recorded with co-star Bradley Cooper - live for the first time.

But before launching into the track - in which she sang both her and Bradley's parts - she gave a moving speech, thanking her fans for always sticking by her and helping her feel more confident in herself, as she said she felt ''misunderstood'' early in her career after being treated differently because of the way she dressed and talked.

She told the audience: ''I love you so much. I've known some of you for so long. And for a really long time, I felt so misunderstood. I thought the way I dressed, the way I talk, the attitude, they thought it was shallow. But this s**t is deep as f**k. I love you so much. I'm so proud to be your star, but the truth is, you gave birth to me.''

Meanwhile, the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker's manager Bobby Campbell, recently admitted that her two-part residency in Sin City represents a new chapter in Gaga's career.

He said: ''The past eight years of her life has been touring the world in stadiums and arenas.

''Scaling down to a theatre and living with the production limitations of a smaller space isn't easy. I think fans will be really excited by what we've come up with, but it certainly hasn't come without its challenges.''