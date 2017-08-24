Lady GaGa's life goes from being surrounded by people to being completely ''alone'' in ''total silence''.
The 31-year-old singer - who has been single since splitting from fiance Taylor Kinney in July 2016 - finds her life can go from an extreme of constantly being surrounded by people to be left in ''total silence''.
In a clip from her upcoming documentary, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', which she showcased on Instagram, she said: ''I'm alone, every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I'll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.''
After announcing the documentary on social media, the 'John Wayne' singer shared a number of short clips on Instagram throughout the day.
In one, she discussed her ongoing feud with Madonna, and insisted she doesn't have a problem with the '4 Minutes' singer, but the video then ended on a cliffhanger.
She teased: ''The only thing that really bothers me about her...''
Another clip showed Gaga in a doctor's office, seeking treatment for ''intense pain'' in her phase.
An unnamed woman told the pop star: ''Phase one is let's try to get you out of this intense pain that's in your face where you feel like you're running from the tidal all the time.
''I know there's a component of psych that Dr. Modir is working on. Phase two, let's try to get the muscles to reeducate. Phase three, we do the blood spinning to try to cause regeneration.''
The documentary, which will also show the 'Bad Romance' rehearsing for her Super Bowl Halftime Show and recording her 'Joanne' LP, will premiere on Netflix next month.
Director Chris Mourkabel felt ''really lucky'' to make the film.
He told E! News: ''I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision.''
