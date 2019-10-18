Lady GaGa was dropped off stage by a fan who picked her up during her Las Vegas residency.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker was performing her 'Enigma' show at the Park Theatre at Park MGM on Thursday night (17.10.19) when an over-excited fan hopped up on stage and picked her up.

In footage posted by concert-goers on Twitter, Gaga can be seen wrapping her legs around his waist before he took an accidental misstep and fell right off the side of the elevated platform.

The pair crashed hard as they dropped into the audience, with the 33-year-old singer hitting the floor with the man crashing right on top of her.

The shocked audience gasped and screamed as Gaga and the fan fell, but social media users were quick to praise the star for getting back up and delivering an exciting performance despite the tumble.

Meanwhile, Gaga was reportedly working on new music at her home studio over summer with boyfriend Dan Horton.

She has been dating the 37-year-old audio technician - who has also worked on her Vegas shows - since May, following her split from former fiancé Christian Carino in February, and the pair were said to be ''working closely'' on the pop superstar's new tunes at her Hollywood Hills property, which was once owned by late satire artist Frank Zappa.

A source previously said: ''Gaga has been hard at work on her new music for most of August and it's been really fun as the studio is in her own home now.

''Dan hasn't fully moved in but he has been spending a lot of time there and is working closely with her team.''