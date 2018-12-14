Lady GaGa is ''completely emotional'' over 'A Star Is Born' being recognised as an Outstanding Cast by the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Lady GaGa is thrilled that the 'A Star Is Born' cast is up for an ensemble SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Award.
The hit musical remake is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast at the prestigious ceremony, which takes place on January 27, 2019.
Gaga also received a nod for Best Actress, Bradley Cooper is shortlisted for Best Actor and Sam Elliot is in line for Best Supporting Actor.
The trio starred as Ally, Jackson Maine and Bobby respectively, and the 'Shallow' hitmaker was left ''completely emotional'' by the latest nominations for the critically-acclaimed film.
She tweeted: ''I'm so honored to be recognized by SAG as an actress alongside Bradley and Sam Elliot, and above all completely emotional to be recognized as an ensemble. A real family was built with this cast and I am so grateful. Thank you so very much for these nominations what a gift. (sic)''
Gaga recently admitted she was ''deeply moved'' by her Grammy nominations.
The 32-year-old pop star and co-star Bradley - who also directed the movie - are nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo Performance for the soundtrack 'Shallow'.
The song has also been shortlisted for Record of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
The 'Born This Way' hitmaker - who also received a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) - reacted on Twitter: ''I am so deeply moved I've been in tears all morning. Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognising our song Shallow from A Star is Born in four categories including Record and Song of the Year!
''And thank you deeply for nominating my piano version of Joanne, a song I sang while I was recovering from many issues, a moment that revived me, a song about family and loss.
''I love you and I love my fans so so very much. Thank you for this honour. God Bless. (sic)''
Gaga - who already has six Grammys to her name - also thanked the Recording Academy for recognising ''true artist and musician'' Cooper.
She added: ''And congratulations to a true artist and musician Bradley Cooper, nominated alongside me.
''I couldn't be more proud of the friendship and power of his artistry and to stand with him.''
Gaga has also received a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for her acting debut in the remake of the 1937 classic.
