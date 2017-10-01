Lady GaGa has donated $1 million to relief efforts following devastating hurricanes in the US and the Caribbean.

The 31-year-old singer has revealed she has made the generous donation to help those affected by the hurricanes that ripped through Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean islands in recent weeks, as well as the earthquake that struck Mexico City.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (30.09.17), she wrote: ''While praying every day, I'm also donating $1Mil to relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, José, Maria and the Mexico City earthquake (sic)''

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker's donation means she joins a long list of celebrities who have given money to the cause, with the likes of Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart just some of the stars who have donated to help those affected by the natural disasters.

Fellow singer Pink has also donated a whopping sum half a million dollars to support the cause, whilst actress Kate Hudson, who is the co-founder of athleisure brand Fabletics, has revealed she is giving ''100 per cent of net proceeds'' made to the organisation.

Alongside a map of the area hit by the terrible storm, which was posted on her photo-sharing site, she wrote: ''As we know Hurricane Harvey has been absolutely devastating and the areas affected need as much help in funding as possible. Along with personal donations to multiple organizations, I want to include our @fabletics family and customers in an easy way to help continuing to fund as best we can. Starting today, my company @fabletics will donate 100% of net proceeds from EVERY Leslie outfit (in stores and online) to the @AmericanRedCross for Hurricane Harvey relief. #linkinbio (sic).''

An hour long telethon entitled 'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief' was also staged and raked in a whopping $15 million, whilst country stars are banding together next month for the 'Country Rising' benefit concert which will raise further funds for the relief effort.