Lady GaGa doesn't want to hear any ''lip-syncing'' at the Super Bowl.

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker performed the US National Anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner', before the NFL championship final between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in 2016, and in 2017, she headlined the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

And the pop superstar had some words of advice for the stars set to perform at tonight's (02.02.20) show, which will see Demi Lovato perform the anthem and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headline at half time.

Speaking as she headlined the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, Gaga told the crowd at the Island Gardens in Miami: ''I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!''

Gaga then wished the two Latin stars good luck and recalled how performing at the halftime show was ''one of the most beautiful things'' that has ''ever happened'' during her career.

She shared: ''I remember when I played the halftime show and it was one of the most beautiful, special things that ever happened to me.

''All my love to everyone that is performing and playing tomorrow. I hope they all feel as lucky as I do right now.''

The sporting showpiece takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and Shakira has promised to celebrate ''life and diversity'' with her halftime set.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer and Jennifer plan to honour the late Kobe Bryant, as well as embracing a range of cultures and celebrations.

She said: ''Life is so fragile. And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday.

''And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage.''

The chart-topping pop singer believes that she and Jennifer are ''redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background''.

She explained: ''It doesn't really matter where you're from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say.''