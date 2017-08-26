Lady GaGa's documentary will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will debut at the Canadian festival on September 8 at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and will be followed by an intimate performance from the singer songwriter.

The Netflix documentary - directed by Chris Moukarbel - follows the star over an eight-month period as she records and releases her 2016 album, 'Joanne'.

TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey said: ''Moukarbel's documentary offers an unprecedented look at Lady Gaga in full creative mode: the ideas, the emotion, the sheer work it takes to do what she does.

''We're thrilled to be bringing this film to audiences in Toronto, and even more excited that Lady Gaga will follow the screening with a performance. This one is for all her fans, Little Monsters, and movie lovers alike.''

Moukarbel added: ''I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision.''

Gaga, 31, has shared some footage of the documentary on Instagram, including discussing her fear of being alone.

The star - who has been single since splitting from fiance Taylor Kinney in July 2016 - finds her life can go from an extreme of constantly being surrounded by people to be left in ''total silence''.

She said: ''I'm alone, every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I'll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.''

In another clip, she discussed her ongoing feud with Madonna, and insisted she doesn't have a problem with the '4 Minutes' singer, but the video then ended on a cliffhanger.

She teased: ''The only thing that really bothers me about her...''

The documentary, will also show the 'Bad Romance' rehearsing for her Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year.