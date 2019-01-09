Golden Globes winner Lady GaGa - who claimed the Best Original Song award for 'Shallow' - has admitted she ditched the after-parties to spend some ''quality time'' with her friends and family.
Lady GaGa ditched Golden Globes after-parties to spend ''quality time'' with her loved ones.
The 'A Star Is Born' star - who won the Best Original Song award for 'Shallows' at the ceremony on Sunday night (06.01.19) - decided to have an early night and a bowl of cereal, and now she's explained her choice.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''Nothing like a bowl of sugar and a Golden Globe, I was happy as a clam.
''For me, parties are lovely but it's really nice to spend time with your closest friends and your family, and talk and reflect on the work.
''Because without my friends and my family, I can't do what I do and I really love spending that quality time with them.''
Gaga also took the time to praise everyone involved in the musical, and opened up about the ''challenge'' of playing the role of Ally in the movie.
She explained: ''I always wanted to be an actress. The character Ally that I play in A Star Is Born, she is nothing like me.
''It was such a challenge to craft her, and to make her, and craft her sound, and how she would become.
''I think what's so wonderful is I don't feel rewarded just for my performance, but for the handwork that was put in and also to see Bradley [Cooper] being awarded as Best Director and Sam [Elliott] as Best Supporting Actor. I couldn't be happier.''
Meanwhile, she previously admitted she was ''overcome with emotion'' after her Golden Globe win after she was left too emotional to properly thank her Cooper for bringing the song - which she co-wrote with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson - to life.
Sharing a professional picture of herself and Bradley on stage at the event, she wrote: ''I didn't get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved ''Shallow,'' sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful.''
