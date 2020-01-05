Lady GaGa developed post traumatic stress disorder after being raped ''repeatedly''.

The 'Pokerface' hitmaker has opened up about the terrible ordeal she had to face as a teenager and admits she never was able to ''process'' that trauma.

She said: ''I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma.''

Gaga also found it difficult during her rise to fame as she never ''dealt'' with the change or got to process what she had been through in her younger years.

She added: ''I all of a sudden became a star and was traveling the world going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it, and then all of a sudden I started to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked what I felt after I was raped.''

And the 33-year-old singer also opened up about her fibromyalgia diagnosis, admitting she is in ''head-to-toe pain'' because of it.

Speaking at Oprah Winfrey's Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour date in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she shared: ''What's interesting about it is that I've found through neuropsych research and my relationship with my doctors that fibromyalgia can be treated through mental health therapy. And mental health is a medical condition, it should not be ignored.''

Meanwhile, Gaga admitted her desire to live her dreams made her feel ''tortured and traumatised''.

She said: ''One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that's going to that celebration to feel that joy inside them. That's what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for the live performance of 'Shallow'. He said, 'Let's just drop a little bit of joy'. And it turns out joy did a lot for me. The truth is I was so determined to live my dreams and yet there was so much in the way. There was so many things I didn't anticipate that broke me, that tortured me, that traumatised me.''