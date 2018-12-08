Lady GaGa struggled to hold back the tears all morning after hearing she was nominated for five Grammy Awards.
Lady GaGa spent all of Friday morning (07.12.18) in tears after being ''deeply moved'' by her Grammy nominations.
The 32-year-old pop star and her 'A Star Is Born' co-star Bradley Cooper - who also directed the movie - have been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo Performance for the blockbuster musical movie's soundtrack 'Shallow'.
The song has also been shortlisted for Record of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
The 'Born This Way' hitmaker - who also received a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) - reacted on Twitter: ''I am so deeply moved I've been in tears all morning. Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognising our song Shallow from A Star is Born in four categories including Record and Song of the Year!
''And thank you deeply for nominating my piano version of Joanne, a song I sang while I was recovering from many issues, a moment that revived me, a song about family and loss.
''I love you and I love my fans so so very much. Thank you for this honour. God Bless. (sic)''
Gaga - who already has six Grammys - also thanked the Recording Academy for recognising ''true artist and musician'' Cooper.
She added: ''And congratulations to a true artist and musician Bradley Cooper, nominated alongside me.
''I couldn't be more proud of the friendship and power of his artistry and to stand with him.''
Gaga recently received a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for her acting debut in the remake of the 1937 classic.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...