Lady GaGa cut short her Critics' Choice Awards celebrations after learning her beloved horse Arabella is dying.
Lady GaGa rushed away from the Critics' Choice Awards to be with her dying horse.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress had a lot to celebrate on Sunday (13.01.19) after winning Best Actress for 'A Star is Born' - an honour she shared with 'The Wife' star Glenn Close - and Best Song for the movie's 'Shallow', but she cut short her night and returned home to be with her beloved pet Arabella in her final hours.
She wrote on Twitter: ''I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening. My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying.
''I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means 'yield to prayer.' She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies.
''She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you. Girl, where do you think you're goin'?(sic)''
Earlier in the evening, the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker had spoken of how hard she had to push herself to play struggling singer Ally in the movie.
She told the audience at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar: ''I'm so honoured by this. I went to places in my mind and in my heart that I did not know existed...this is a tremendous honor. I feel recognised not just for my performance but for the inner work it took in the creation of this character.
''It was one of the hardest things I've ever done. To relive something that I'm not quite sure I wanted to relive but I was able to be vulnerable in a way that I never have before because of that love and that trust.''
