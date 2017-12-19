Lady GaGa has confirmed she will take part in a Las Vegas residency in 2018.

The 31-year-old singer was believed to be in line to sign a deal to perform 36 shows at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo, beginning in the fourth quarter of next year, and in a press release posted on Tuesday (19.12.17), the star has confirmed she will indeed be taking to the stage.

She said: ''It's the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

''It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I'll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners - you can count on this performer always for one thing ... I'll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!''

And the 'Born This Way' hitmaker also took to Twitter to confirm the news, sharing four professional snaps of herself signing the final paperwork to confirm her residency.

She captioned the images: ''The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM's Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It's been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I'm so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga (sic)''

It comes after it was previously reported the blonde beauty would earn around $400,000 per performance for the string of dates which are set to take place over a two-year period.

Earlier this year, Gaga was forced to postpone the European leg of her 'Joanne World Tour' because of ''severe physical pain'' she had as a result of her fibromyalgia, which causes pain all over the body.

She wrote at the time: ''I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.''