Lady GaGa ''can't remember'' what she said in her Oscars acceptance speech.

The 32-year-old singer picked up the prize for Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from 'A Star is Born' at this year's ceremony on Sunday night (24.02.19) but just moments later, she confessed she had completely forgotten what she had said.

Speaking to Good Morning America backstage, she shared: ''I actually don't remember what I said. It's a dream sequence and all that you can hope for is that you say something that will reach people, that they will feel inspired, because when you win, it's not about us, it's about what we can give to the world.''

In her speech, Gaga urged people to ''fight'' for their dreams as she also emotionally discussed the ''hard work'' she's put into her career and insisted never giving up is far more important than ''winning''.

She said: ''If you're at home and sitting on your couch watching this, it is hard work, I've worked hard for a long time, it's not about winning, it's about not giving up.

''If you have a dream, fight for it. It's not about how many times you get rejected or that you fall down or are beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.''

Gaga also thanke her co-writers - who joined her on stage - her family, including her ''soulmate'' sister, and director and co-star Bradley Cooper.

She said: ''Thank you so much to the academy for this wonderful honour, to every person in this room, to Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, my co-writers. To my sister, my soulmate. my family is here, I love you mom and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person in this planet that could have sang with me but you, thank you so much. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.''