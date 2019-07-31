Lady GaGa has been ''seeing'' her audio engineer ''for weeks.''

The 33-year-old pop star set tongues wagging earlier this week when photographs emerged of her kissing Dan Horton during a brunch date in Studio City, California, over the weekend, but it seems they've been getting closer for a while now.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Gaga has real chemistry with Dan. They have been seeing each other for weeks and have been working with each other for a while. They have been working on new music, have spent hours of work time together and became really close. They're working very closely together at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying.

''People noticed the chemistry early on, and now that she has taken some time to herself, she finally feels free to date. They seem like a pretty good match.''

This is the first time the 'Shallow' hitmaker has kissed someone in public since she called off her engagement to Christian Carino in February.

A source said: ''Dan's adorable, southern, artsy and very different from the typical Hollywood guy. Right now they are having fun and it's convenient.

''She can talk music with him and knows all the big-name artists he's worked with. She respects his work and sees him as a breath of fresh air.''

But, although things are hotting up between them, Gaga is planning to take things ''slowly'' with Dan, who has worked with the likes of Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, KISS, Lenny Kravitz and JAY-Z, because it's still early days.

Gaga - who had been previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016 - remained largely private about her relationship with Christian but had gushed about the hunk whilst on stage last year.

She said at the time: ''When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.''