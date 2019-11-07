Lady GaGa axed her Las Vegas show on Wednesday (06.11.19) as she was ''very sick''.

The 33-year-old star pulled out of her 'Enigma' residency appearance at the Park Theater at Park MGM after contracting a sinus infection and bronchitis but vowed to make it up to her fans when she felt better.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so devasted I can't perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad.

''I never want to let you down. I'm just to weak and ill too[sic] perform tonight. I love you little monsters I'll make it up to you. I promise.(sic)''

It is currently unclear whether the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker's scheduled shows for 8 and 9 November will be going ahead.

Last month, the 'Star is Born' actress fell off stage during her residency show.

Gaga had invited a male fan on stage - which she does at every gig before her performance of 'A Million Reasons' - and jumped into his arms, but as they embraced, he lost his footing and the pair fell into the audience pit.

The 'Poker Face' singer quickly got back on stage and reassured the audience she was unhurt.

She said: ''Everything's okay. Everything's okay. The only thing that's not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!

''That was a fall! But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.''

Despite insisting she was OK, Gaga had to undergo multiple x-rays afterwards.

She shared a photo of her hand x-ray on her social media accounts and wrote: ''When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body... Just Dance. Gonna be ok (sic)''