Lady GaGa says Bradley Cooper directing and acting in 'A Star Is Born' was like a ''magic trick''.

The 'Born This Way' singer, who portrays Jackson Maine's (Cooper) love interest Ally in the remake of the 1937 classic, has compared her co-star to the famous illusionist Harry Houdini for being able to take on two major roles so well.

She told Vanity Fair: ''It was like a magic trick for us. . . . Really, he was like Houdini.''

The 32-year-old star found it fascinating that while the pair were acting out an ''extremely emotional'' and ''awful conversation'', Cooper was still able to ''comfort'' her as he directed simultaneously.

She said: ''We're having this extremely emotional, awful conversation with each other and - at the same time - you have to completely trust your director.

In a moment where I'm almost untrusting of him and angry with him and insulted by him, I'm also, in the back of my mind, in the space of comfort, in the space of love.''

The scene is where Ally tackles the fading musician's alcohol abuse and addiction issues, and Gaga admitted it was very moving as it's something that she has experienced in her own life.

She said: ''What was very special about that scene, for me anyways, was the themes of alcoholism and the theme of codependency and addiction - that is something that has affected me in my life.

''To share that with him was very, very special to me.

''He really honoured that. It's an interesting thing to feel afraid and yet unafraid at the same time.

''I felt that way the whole time we filmed.

''That is a very heavy scene, but I will say that sense of vulnerability I felt this entire time we were filming, it was that exact thing - fear, but no fear.''