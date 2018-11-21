Lady GaGa has compared Bradley Cooper's simultaneous roles as director and leading star in 'A Star Is Born' to a magic trick.
Lady GaGa says Bradley Cooper directing and acting in 'A Star Is Born' was like a ''magic trick''.
The 'Born This Way' singer, who portrays Jackson Maine's (Cooper) love interest Ally in the remake of the 1937 classic, has compared her co-star to the famous illusionist Harry Houdini for being able to take on two major roles so well.
She told Vanity Fair: ''It was like a magic trick for us. . . . Really, he was like Houdini.''
The 32-year-old star found it fascinating that while the pair were acting out an ''extremely emotional'' and ''awful conversation'', Cooper was still able to ''comfort'' her as he directed simultaneously.
She said: ''We're having this extremely emotional, awful conversation with each other and - at the same time - you have to completely trust your director.
In a moment where I'm almost untrusting of him and angry with him and insulted by him, I'm also, in the back of my mind, in the space of comfort, in the space of love.''
The scene is where Ally tackles the fading musician's alcohol abuse and addiction issues, and Gaga admitted it was very moving as it's something that she has experienced in her own life.
She said: ''What was very special about that scene, for me anyways, was the themes of alcoholism and the theme of codependency and addiction - that is something that has affected me in my life.
''To share that with him was very, very special to me.
''He really honoured that. It's an interesting thing to feel afraid and yet unafraid at the same time.
''I felt that way the whole time we filmed.
''That is a very heavy scene, but I will say that sense of vulnerability I felt this entire time we were filming, it was that exact thing - fear, but no fear.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...