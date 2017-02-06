Lady GaGa has announced via Twitter she will embark on a world tour in support of her new album 'Joanne'.
The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday (06.02.17) morning to share an image with her fans which alluded to a world tour in support of her recently released album 'Joanne'.
The image, posted with no caption, features the 'Perfect Illusion' singer wearing a pair of sunglasses which feature the word ''Joanne'' in the reflection.
More text on the image simply reads: ''Lady Gaga world tour.''
As of the time of writing, no dates have yet been announced and no further news has been made public.
The tweet comes just hours after the 'Born This Way' musician wrapped her action packed performance at the Super Bowl half-time show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, which saw her glide across the field attached to a harness, drop her mic, catch a football, and exit the stage by jumping off of it.
After her performance, the 'Million Reasons' singer was reportedly spotted backstage by the locker room bursting into tears.
A source said: ''She was so happy with her performance. It was everything and more than what she expected.
''She is so emotional now and so pleased. She thanked everyone involved with this production. She is so kind and thankful to everyone working with her.''
Meanwhile, the upcoming tour will serve as Gaga's seventh stint on the road, and has previously told fans they can expect more extravagant shows the next time she takes to the road.
She said back in October 2016: ''What I would say to those who are terrified that I'll never again embrace absurdity or the avant-garde is 'think again' because that is my favourite thing.''
