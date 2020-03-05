Lady GaGa has announced a six-date tour entitled 'The Chromatica Ball' in support of her upcoming sixth album.
Lady GaGa is set to hit the road for 'The Chromatica Ball'.
The US pop superstar recently announced her upcoming sixth studio album will be titled 'Chromatica', and declared that it has replaced Earth as the planet she now calls home.
And the 'Shallow' hitmaker is set to let her fans experience just what it's like to reside in her new world with the upcoming tour, which includes a stop at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 30.
The summer stadium jaunt kicks off at Paris Stade de France on July 24, and wraps at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 19.
The 31-year-old singer is also donating a portion of all tickets to her own Born This Way Foundation - which Gaga launched in 2012 to support young people and assist them in building ''kinder communities'', as well improving mental health resources.
The 'Poker Face' hitmaker recently launched her 'Chromatica' era with lead single 'Stupid Face'.
On the album title being more than a word, she explained: ''I think what I've learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it.
''And it doesn't mean that I'm deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in.
''That is 'Chromatica'. I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame - I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.''
For ticket information head to LiveNation.com
Lady Gaga's 'The Chromatica Ball' tour dates are:
July 24, Paris, France, Stade de France
July 30, London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
August 5, Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park
August 9, Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre
August 14, Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field
August 19, East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
