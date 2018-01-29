Lady GaGa, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Lana Del Rey, and a host of other artists showed their support for Time's Up with white roses at the Grammy Awards.

The singers wore or carried the flowers on the red carpet at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday (28.01.18) to symbolise their solidarity for the anti-harassment initiative, with the bloom chosen to represent their ''hope, peace, sympathy and resistance''.

Time's Up said in a statement before the event: ''Inspired by the #TimesUp campaign, tonight we stand with our brothers and sisters in music in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward.

''For those of us attending tonight's 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards in New York City, we will wear a white rose, which has historically stood for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance. We hope you all join us in spreading the message of the white rose today. Tonight is music's biggest night. The world is listening.''

Kelly walked the red carpet with her flower in her hand and explained she had made the gesture to support her pals with ''normal'' jobs.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We had the dress planned before the white rose thing came up, so I went, 'I'll carry it romantically'.

''It is something that happens not only in the music industry, or in the film industry. It happens everywhere, even with my friends who have 'normal' jobs. And I think that's the whole reason.''

Cyndi Lauper insisted the campaign is good for everyone.

She told E! News: ''Women make up 51 per cent of the workforce and it's about time we're paid equal and equality and power in the workforce would help not just women but men too.''

And Nick Jonas, who wore a rose pinned to his suit, felt it was ''important'' to get involved.

He said: ''As a man, I think it's important to listen and be ready to listen and do our part to raise awareness and stand in solidarity on an incredibly important issue.''

As well as Kelly, Miley, Eve, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and the women of Little Big Town carried their roses, while Gaga, Pink, and Alessia Cara had theirs pinned to their outfits, as did the remainder of Little Big Town, and Lana and Heidi Klum opted to wear theirs as corsages on their wrists.