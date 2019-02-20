Lady GaGa and Christian Carino were never going to work out ''in the long run''.

The 'Shallow' hitmaker and the talent agent have reportedly split after a year together but their pals realised soon into the relationship it wasn't going to go to plan.

A source told People magazine: ''Their friends knew they weren't going to work out in the long run. It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.''

Gaga and Christian began dating in February 2017 before confirming their engagement in October last year. Speculation of Gaga's relationship status has been circling for some time, after fans noticed the 'Million Reasons' singer wasn't wearing her engagement ring when she attended the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

An insider said: ''It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story.''

Gaga - who had been previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016 - remained largely private about her relationship with Christian but had gushed about the hunk whilst on stage last year.

She said at the time: ''When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.''

And in her documentary, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', the star explained that she often asks Christian, as well as the other members of her family, for advice when it comes to her career.

She shared: ''It's not just about it being my boyfriend. I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time. At the end of the day, I'm my father's daughter, my mother's daughter, my sister's sister.''