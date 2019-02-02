Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars on February 24.
Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars.
The Academy has confirmed that the pair - who star as lovers Ally and Jackson Maine in the movie - will sing the Oscar-nominated song at the ceremony on February 24.
A simple message posted on The Academy's Twitter account reads: ''Cooper. Gaga. 'Shallow.' #Oscars.''
It was previously claimed that only two of the Best Original Song nominees would perform at the ceremony but The Academy has now confirmed that at least four of the nominees will be represented.
Messages on the Twitter account stated: ''Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song 'I'll Fight' on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day.
''Spoiler Alert: 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns' will be performed on the #Oscars. BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest!
''Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year's Oscars Playlist: We're excited to welcome @GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (sic)''.
While it has yet to be confirmed, it is also believed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'All the Stars' will also be performed.
Last week Gaga and Cooper performed 'Shallow' together for the first time since the movie in a surprise reunion at Gaga's Enigma show in Las Vegas.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...