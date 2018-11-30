Lady GaGa has revealed she and Bradley Cooper struck up ''a lifetime friendship'' while working together on blockbuster movie 'A Star Is Born'.
Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper have struck up ''a lifetime friendship''.
The two stars made waves on the big screen in 'A Star Is Born', and now the 32-year-old singer and actress has revealed the most rewarding part of the whole experience is the way their relationship has continued after the movie.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We talk all the time, yeah. And it's exciting and wonderful and we are both so grateful for how the film is being received...
''You know, that's what's really come out of all of this for me: the reward of a lifetime friendship with someone I deeply respect.''
The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker recently admitted the role of hopeful singer songwriter Ally in the blockbuster was a ''big dream'' come true, as she wanted to be an actress long before she was a singer, and even creates characters for herself when she's on stage.
She said: ''I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a musician, so this was a big dream of mine. I felt really excited and really ready for this part.
''[I have] created characters [onstage] because I did not make it as an actress, so I made characters that I could be - so I could be one. They were always some way related to the woman that I wanted to sing to, and a part of me.''
Gaga previously revealed she even sneaked into a local cinema to watch the movie - which sees her star as Ally opposite Bradley Cooper's rock star Jackson Maine in the modern remake of the 1936 classic - but she was so ''emotional'' she had to leave.
She admitted: ''Yeah, I snuck in. I sat through most of it. I had to remove myself before the end. The film moves me so deeply.
''I feel so entrenched in the character that the second half of the film - without revealing what happens - is so emotional and tragic. I have to take myself out of it.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...