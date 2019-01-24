SAG Awards bosses have unveiled 15 big name presenters for this weekend's ceremony, including Lady GaGa, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek.
Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper will be among the presenters at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The 'A Star is Born' actors, along with their co-star Sam Elliott, are among 15 big names that will be taking to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the ceremony on Sunday (27.01.19),
It is traditional for cast members to introduce clips from the films that are nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophy, which this year as well as 'A Star is Born' also features 'BlacKkKlandsman', 'Black Panther', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.
Representing 'BlacKkKlansman' will be Adam Driver and John David Washington, while Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett will introduce their film 'Black Panther'.
Rami Malek will be joined by Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello to present 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' will be represented by Henry Golding, Ken Jeong, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh.
It was previously revealed that Tom Hanks will be handing the SAG Life Achievement Award to Alan Alda, and further presenters - including the ones to reveal individual category winners for both film and television - will be announced over the coming days.
The 25th annual SAG Awards will be hosted by 'Will and Grace' actress Megan Mullally.
The presenter announcement came not long after SAG-AFTRA blasted Oscars organisers and accused them of pressuring Academy members not to attend other awards ceremonies.
They said in a statement earlier this month: ''SAG-AFTRA has fielded numerous requests to respond to assertions that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exerts extraordinary and unwarranted pressure on talent to hold them from appearing at other award presentations.
''We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognised for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honour these goals...
''We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...