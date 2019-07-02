Lady GaGa, Adele and Annie Lennox have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.

The Oscar-winning trio - who have earned the top honour for 'A Star Is Born', 'Skyfall' and 'Into The West' from 'The Return of the King' respectively - top a list of 28 influential songwriters, composers and music editors invited into the influential group.

There are joined by fellow Academy Award honourees including 'Black Panther' composer Ludwig Goransson and Gaga's own 'Shallow' co-writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Meanwhile, two other nominees - 'Mary Poppins Returns' songwriter Scott Wittman and 'A Star Is Born' music editor Jason Ruder - have also been invited this year.

They are joined by an impressive list of composers, with Michael Abels ('Get Out'), Nathan Barr ('The House With a Clock in Its Walls'), Kris Bowers ('Green Card'), Jane Antonia Cornish ('Citizen Jane'), Annette Focks ('Ostwind'), Rupert Gregson-Williams ('Aquaman'), Hildur Guonadottir (the 'Joker' movie), Jed Kurzel ('The Babadook'), Anne Nikitin ('American Animals'), Heitor Pereira ('Minions') and John Swihart ('Napoleon Dynamite') all being invited into the Academy.

There are joined by 'Get on the Bus' songwriter Roxanne Seeman, while the music editors getting the nod are Missy Cohen ('The Informant'), John Finklea ('Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'), Richard Ford ('Hidden Figures'), Bryan Lawson ('Suicide Squad'), Peter Myles ('Jason Bourne'), Arthur Pingrey ('Racing Extinction'), Sherry Whitfield ('The Zookeeper's Wife') and Robin Whittaker ('Amy').

Meanwhile, veteran music supervisor Bonnie Greenberg was admitted to the members-at-large branch of the Academy, while Sony music boss Spring Aspers joined the executives branch.

There were 842 new members announced this week.