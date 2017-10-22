Lady GaGa has urged people to help aid the ''mental and emotional'' recovery of hurricane victims.

The 31-year-old singer joined forces with the five living former US presidents - Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter - on Saturday (21.10.17) for the Deep From The Heart benefit concert held in order to raise funds for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

And whilst at the event - which was hosted by the former presidents through their joint initiative One America Appeal, and featured emotional performances from a ton of talent - in Texas, the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker took a moment to address the importance of the mental health of those affected by the devastating natural disasters.

She said whilst on stage: ''We must also recover mentally, as well as physically. We need to help these survivors recover from the trauma of losing their homes, losing their lives, watching everything get washed away ... The response to these disasters must encompass the survivors' mental and emotional needs, as well as their physical well-being.''

Gaga then announced she would be donating $1 million to disaster relief, and that her contribution to the One America Appeal charity will specifically help out with a program that focuses on emotional trauma and mental health.

Meanwhile, actress Scarlett Johansson recently revealed she would also be raising funds for hurricane relief by holding a benefit reading of of Thornton Wilder's 'Our Town', featuring the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.

She said in a press release: ''The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless.

''It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event.

''Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for a one-time-only extraordinary evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated community and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.''