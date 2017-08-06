HBO will air a new documentary on Lady GaGa in September.

The one-off special will give fans unprecedented access to the 31-year-old singer/songwriter and will focus on the past year of her life, including the release of her comeback album 'Joanne' last October.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''This the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this.

''And the past 12 months have been huge for her.

''She made her comeback with her fifth album last October, split from her fiancé Taylor Kinney and broke into the acting world with American Horror Story.

''The film will cover all these pivotal moments in a very candid fashion.

''They had hoped to have the film ready in time to premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May but it took longer than anticipated.''

Meanwhile, Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - is now on tour until October and has promised fans that she will debut some new material on the road.

She recently said: ''Absolutely. It's going to be really fun and I'm really excited, the stage [for the tour] has been designed and it's being built. We've been building the story of the show since the Super Bowl, and we're beginning to delineate where we want choreography, what songs I'd like to play at the piano, and lighting is a big thing this year. The stage is very different from anything we've ever done before.''