An extended version of 'A Star Is Born' will be re-released by Warner Bros on Friday, March 1 across more than 1150 screens in the United States and Canada for just seven days.
The 'Encore' edition of the film, which earned the Best Original Song Oscar for 'Shallow' at this year's Academy Awards, will feature 12 minutes of new musical footage.
The movie follows Gaga's Ally and Jackson Maine - played by Cooper, who wrote and directed the film - as the pair fall in love and struggle to maintain a relationship while Ally's music career takes off and Jackson, a seasoned musician, battles alcoholism and his own personal demons.
The new version will include Ally and Jackson Maine writing a new song called 'Clover', extra footage of Ally singing 'Shallow' a capella and 'Is That Alright?' to Jackson in their wedding sequence, as well as Jackson, singing 'Black Eyes' and 'Alibi' and Jackson singing 'Too Far Gone' in the studio.
When Gaga, 32, collected the Oscar at the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles she used her acceptance speech to thank Cooper, 44, for making her dream of becoming a movie star come true.
She said: ''Thank you so much to the Academy for this wonderful honour, to every person in this room, to Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, my co-writers. To my sister, my soulmate. My family is here, I love you mom and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person in this planet that could have sang with me but you, thank you so much. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.''
