Jonathan Schwartz was charged with two felonies linked to an embezzlement scheme.

Schwartz, who has also worked with Lady GaGa and Beyonce, has admitted taking the cash from the singer over a period of four years. He claims he also took about $1.7 million (GBP1.4 million) from other clients.

He had been facing up to 23 years behind bars, but he is now more likely to serve four to six years in federal prison.

Schwartz will return to court for sentencing on 1 February (16).

Alanis sued Schwartz's partners at his former company, GSO Business Management, last year (16) but dropped the suit after reaching a settlement with them in June.

The Ironic singer released a statement at the time, which read: "I am pleased to have the civil part of this matter resolved." The terms of their settlement were not released.

Her former manager once claimed he had invested the money he stole from her in an illegal marijuana business, but he now admits that was a lie.

In their court papers, GSO officials accused Schwartz of using the cash to fund his lavish lifestyle, without his partners' knowledge.