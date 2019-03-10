Lady Antebellum showed their appreciation for Niall Horan by performing 'Slow Hands' at their London concert on Saturday (09.03.19).

The group were headlining the annual Country To Country music festival at The O2 when they called support acts Hunter Hayes and Carly Pearce on stage to join them for a new rendition of the Irish One Direction star's solo hit.

The performance came just one night after Keith Urban and his guitarist sang the chorus of 'Slow Hands' at Keith's headlining C2C show at The O2.

Lady Antebellum opened their concert with a number of fan favourites, including 'I Run To You', 'Hey Bartender', 'Heart Break' and 'American Honey'.

Charles Kelley then ran into the crowd to sing Elvis Presley's 'Suspicious Minds' before talking about his Irish roots.

After taking a swig from a fan's cider, he said: ''I'm not going to lie, every time I come over here I rediscover my affinity for Guinness. I know this isn't Ireland, though. My last name is Kelley and I've never done one of those DNA tests but I'm pretty sure I've got some Irish in me.''

Things then got emotional as Charles opened up about the ''interesting journey'' he has been on over the past year and thanked his bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood for never giving up on him.

He said: ''This past year I got back in touch with my spirituality and I sing some songs completely differently now.

''I've gone thorough an interesting journey this year, finding out who I am.''

Speaking directly to Hillary and Dave, he said: ''I'm so glad you never gave up on me. There were times where I might have been hard to be in a band with. I'm pretty Type A.''

After his emotional speech, Charles introduced new song 'Be Patient With My Love', which he dedicated to his wife of 10 years Cassie, along with his ''work wife and work brother''.

'Country To Country' continues on Sunday (10.03.19) with a headline performance from Chris Stapleton.