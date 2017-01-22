Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood revealed the news as they performed several new tracks from their upcoming album, Heart Break, during a gig streamed on Facebook Live.

Tickets will go on sale for the You Look Good World Tour on 27 January (17), with the tour kicking off in Bakersfield, California, on 26 May (17) and covering North America, South Africa and the U.K. and Europe. Kelsea Ballerini, along with Brett Young, will be the band's support acts.

During the intimate gig in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday (19Jan17), the trio played several new tracks from their new album, including This City, You Look Good and Somebody Else's Heart.

They also described their decision to take a break away from the spotlight, revealing they even took time away from their families to get "back to basics" for their new album.

"There's a larger story for us as Lady Antebellum," Haywood explained. "We took a little 'heart break' and now we're back, and for those of you guys who know us, we are more excited than we've been for 10 years in this industry and doing music."

The band rented a house together in the Hollywood Hills as they started work on Heart Break, and Kelley joked, "We lived together. Dave made breakfast for us every morning - and dinner!

"I think what it was for us was getting back to a little bit of that spontaneous inspiration that you get when you don't have too many things pulling you in different directions," he added. "Thank God our families let us do this and I didn't have to wake up with my 11-month-old boy at two in the mornin' every night. It was a really inspiring time and I think we got back to the core of this group."

Lady Antebellum first announced they would be stepping away from the spotlight in August, 2015, with Kelley saying they hoped to get "re-inspired" for the next record.

Heart Break is due for release on 9 June (17).