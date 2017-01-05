Ladainian Tomlinson Jordin Sparks Rascal Flatts
Retired American football star Ladainian Tomlinson is making his acting debut alongside Jordin Sparks in a movie based on a Rascal Flatts hit.
God Bless the Broken Road will feature the San Diego Chargers icon as a pastor who tries to help a troubled mum, played by Lindsay Pulsipher, and a disabled veteran, portrayed by Arthur Cartwright.
Former American Idol champ Sparks also appears in the faith-based film, with castmates including Robin Givens, Kim Delaney, and Madeline Carroll, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Harold Cronk directs the project, which has yet to be given a release date.
Country band Rascal Flatts scored a huge hit with Bless the Broken Road when it was released in 2004, and it previously featured on the soundtrack for Miley Cyrus' film Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009.
