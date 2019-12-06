La Roux has released new single 'Gullible Fool'.

The 31-year-old singer - whose real name is Elly Jackson - has dropped the second single from her long-awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Trouble In Paradise', which follows the recently released 'International Women of Leisure'.

La Roux says the new track taken off her upcoming third LP 'Supervision' is ''the most meaningful'' song on the whole album.

On what inspired the lyrics, she explained: '''Gullible Fool' is the most special and meaningful song on the record for me, because I feel like it encapsulates a cycle of a life, and that couldn't have happened if I wasn't in the process of writing something else.

''It describes the feeling of being overly trusting, and living under the assumption that you shouldn't need to protect yourself if you are nice to people.''

The 'Bulletproof' hitmaker has written and produced the entirety of 'Supervision' from her kitchen in Brixton, while she took the songs to Dan Carey to finish the album.

The collection will drop on February 7, 2020, through the star's own Supercolour Records, and fans can already pre-order the LP.

La Roux formed in 2006 and originally featured producer Ben Langmaid.

The pair released their self-titled debut album in 2009, but Elly and Ben parted ways during early 2012, and she ended up finishing 'Trouble in Paradise' by herself.

Elly previously revealed she separated from her bandmate because she had become a ''different person''.

The 'In for the Kill' singer claimed problems emerged between the pair because she spent so long touring their self-titled debut album in America and returned with a different set of influences.

She explained: ''It was always going to be difficult because we'd had a long time away from each other when I was on tour.

''We weren't really that connected and I'd realised what kind of performer I wanted to be onstage, which led to me finding my first record restricting. I came back home and I felt like a different person.''