La Roux ''couldn't enjoy'' her early success.

The 'In For the Kill' hitmaker - whose real name is Elly Jackson - shot to fame when she released her award-winning self-titled debut album in 2009 and admitted it was only much later she realised how ''big'' a success the record was.

She said: ''It's really hard to enjoy something when it's just happening to you.

''It's not until much later that you're like, 'S**t, that was probably the biggest record you'll ever have.'

''I look back and I'm like, 'You didn't enjoy it. You couldn't enjoy it.' ''

The 31-year-old singer was three years into making her latest album, Supervision', when she decided to scrap it and start again because she felt she'd strayed too far from what she wanted to make.

She told Q magazine: ''It wasn't really a La Roux record, I'd let it be too collaborative again.

''It took me getting that frustrated and angry with what I was going to do. I had a real wake-up call and I was fed up of myself making these mistakes. Like, 'What's so f***ing genius about this album that it needs so much time? Who are you? Are you f***ing Einstein?' ''

After working on demos at home, she and producer Dan Carey then tidied them up in the studio and the record was complete in four months, so the 'Bulletproof' hitmaker has no regrets.

She said: ''I enjoyed making music again for the first time in 10 years.

''I haven't had fun making music for so long. Isn't that the whole point - to have fun? I've never been happier.''