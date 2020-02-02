La Roux believes in ghosts.

The 31-year-old singer - who is bringing out her long-awaited third album 'Supervision' in February - is adamant she can feel the presence of paranormal activity because she is open to the supernatural world.

When asked if she believes in the supernatural, La Roux told Stylist magazine: ''Yeah, of course. There's a whole other fabric to life. You can feel it if you're open to it.

''The power of positivity is incredible. It can feel supernatural, especially when things come true. Manifestation is a bit of woo-woo word but I believe in it.''

Although the 'Bulletproof' hitmaker takes a positive outlook on the afterlife, she is slightly worried about what will happen to her after she dies.

She added: ''I'm scared that I won't see people I love again.''

And one way she would hate to pass away is by being involved in a plane crash, and she tries not to think or speak about her fear in case it manifests itself.

When asked about her greatest fear, she replied: ''Dying in a plane crash. I shouldn't even say that, I feel like I'm giving it energy.''

To make the most of her time on earth, La Roux - whose real name is Elly Jackson - is taking the steps to get to know herself inside and out after five years out of the limelight.

When asked what she wants to know before she dies, she said: ''To really know and understand yourself before you die is a real privilege.''

However, the Grammy award winner claims she isn't a fatalist as she doesn't like to think of the future.

She added: ''That's a dodgy way to think. Trying to predict the future or thinking of the future as already predicted is a bit unwise.''