La Roux will release her new album 'Supervision' in February 2020.

The 31-year-old singer - whose real name is Elly Jackson - has confirmed details of for her upcoming third record, which is the long awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Trouble In Paradise', and she has also unveiled a brand new single alongside the announcement.

This week, the 'Bulletproof' hitmaker released fresh track 'International Women of Leisure' - complete with a video to accompany the tune - after weeks of teasing her fans on social media.

La Roux has written, produced, and played the entirety of 'Supervision' from her kitchen in Brixton, while she took the songs to Dan Carey to finish the album.

The collection will drop on February 7 through the star's own Supercolour Records, and fans can already pre-order the LP.

La Roux formed in 2006 and originally featured producer Ben Langmaid.

The pair released their self-titled debut album in 2009, but Elly and Ben parted ways during early 2012, and she ended up finishing 'Trouble in Paradise' by herself.

Elly previously revealed she separated from her bandmate because she had become a ''different person''.

The 'In for the Kill' singer claimed problems emerged between the pair because she spent so long touring their self-titled debut album in America and returned with a different set of influences.

She explained: ''It was always going to be difficult because we'd had a long time away from each other when I was on tour.

''We weren't really that connected and I'd realised what kind of performer I wanted to be onstage, which led to me finding my first record restricting. I came back home and I felt like a different person.''