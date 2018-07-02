Kym Marsh has confirmed she is dating a new man following her breakup from Matt Baker.

The 'Coronation Street' actress split from her boyfriend earlier this year after two years of dating, and while she never expected to find someone again so quickly, she is happy with new flame Scott Ratcliffe.

In her column for Hello! magazine, she revealed: ''He's a major in the Parachute Regiment and he lives and works away quite a lot. We got papped outside Hotel Gotham on my birthday weekend, which is when the speculation started.

''I genuinely wasn't looking for a new relationship after my split from Matt. Both Scott and I were recently single - him some time before I was. He's a good friend of Antony Cotton, who introduced us knowing we'd get on well, which turned out to be true.

''Antony introduced us over the phone, as Scott was still away for work at the time. We chatted for a while and clicked, and then met up in person - our relationship happened organically. It's early days but it's going well, and I'm happy and enjoying life as it rolls along.''

The 42-year-old star - who has 23-year-old David and 21-year-old Emily with former partner Dave Cunliffe, as well as Polly, seven, with ex-husband Jamie Lomas - also took the opportunity to dismiss rumours linking her to another man, who actually turned out to be one of her closest friends.

Adding that her pal is ''gay and married'', she explained: ''I was one of the best women at his wedding.''