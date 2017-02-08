The lace jacket is a real find as it was never washed after the late music icon wore it in the film.

RR Auctions spokesman Robert Livingston explains, "This piece has never been laundered due to the delicate beading, and Prince's makeup is still present on the collar."

It was given to Prince’s assistant, Therese Stoulil, by the singer.

Prince's silk black-and-white striped bolero jacket, designed by Stacia Lang for his 1993 European tour, will also be up for grabs, along with the legal papers the star signed to cement his role as The Kid in Purple Rain, his handwritten lyrics for The Screams of Passion, and his custom Versace Rhinestone walking cane.

But his 1993 Best International Artist Brit Award acceptance speech, addressed to Kylie Minogue, is expected to be among the highlights at the Marvels of Modern Music auction, which will begin on Thursday (09Feb17) and conclude on 16 February (17).

The handwritten speech, inside a card that features his symbol on the front, was originally intended for Minogue to read on his behalf.

It reads: "Dear Kylie, please read this note in acceptance 4 the Best International Artist Award - 'Thank u! P.S. - In all my trips abroad, I can honestly say, I've never felt very far from home. As long as I live and there is an appreciation of what I do, I will continue to do... my best. Peace and New Power, Prince."

Minogue was a presenter at the 1993 Brit Awards and announced Prince as the winner of Best International Solo Artist, but at the last minute, the show’s producers ultimately asked Cher to read his speech.

"It's an excellent autographed Prince item that represents his international success," Livingston adds.